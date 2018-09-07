Cordray and DeWine announce debate dates
COLUMBUS– Today, the campaigns of Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine announced that they have reached agreement on three campaign debates for the fall as they campaign for governor.
DEBATE SCHEDULE
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Location: University of Dayton
Monday, October 1, 2018
Location: Marietta College
Monday, October 8, 2018
Location: Cleveland State University
More like this from vindy.com
- April 8, 2018 4:11 p.m.
Ohio governor's race heats up as early voting begins Tuesday
- April 9, 2018 midnight
Dem governor hopefuls will debate as Ohio voting begins
- August 18, 2017 midnight
Democratic aspirants for governor have chance to reach out to voters
- August 27, 2018 9:20 p.m.
DeWine criticizes Democratic opponent over his prior job as AG
- September 5, 2018 12:35 p.m.
Former president Obama to campaign for Ohio Democrats
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.