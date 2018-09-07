BREAKING: UPDATE | Man jailed in three attacks on women

Cordray and DeWine announce debate dates


September 7, 2018 at 9:34a.m.

COLUMBUS– Today, the campaigns of Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine announced that they have reached agreement on three campaign debates for the fall as they campaign for governor.

DEBATE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Location: University of Dayton

Monday, October 1, 2018

Location: Marietta College

Monday, October 8, 2018

Location: Cleveland State University

