Canton police: Ohio woman’s body might have been dumped in landfill
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say the body of an Ohio woman who was killed by her husband might have wound up in a Kentucky landfill.
Seventy-three-year-old Philip Snider pleaded guilty last week to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of 70-year-old Roberta Snider. A plea agreement requires the Hartville man to disclose where he put her body.
The Repository of Canton reports that Philip Snider initially told police he dumped his wife’s body in the Tennessee River, then changed his story and said he put it in a dumpster in Bullitt County, Ky. From there, the body likely wound up in a nearby landfill.
Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea says he believes Snider is telling the truth.
Snider initially claimed his wife died of natural causes during their trip to Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.
