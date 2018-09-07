UPDATE | Bozanich posts $50K bond; booked at jail, released
YOUNGSTOWN — Former city Finance Director Dave Bozanich entered a written waiver of his arraignment on public corruption charges today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Bozanich later arrived at the Mahoning County jail for booking on charges in last week's 101-count corruption indictment.
Bozanich’s attorney, Ralph Cascarilla, said his client entered a plea of not guilty at the Mahoning County Courthouse.
He posted a $50,000/own recognizance bond, which means if he fails to show for a court appearance he owes the court $50,000.
He is accused of receiving benefits from several individuals and in return agreed to assist in securing public funding from the city for economic development projects for those individuals.
He had served as finance director for several years until December 2017.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 10, 2017 12:05 a.m.
A downtown developer has pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment
- December 26, 2017 12:48 p.m.
Former Lowellville police chief pleads not guilty to charges today
- September 5, 2018 3:20 p.m.
Sammarone booked at jail in public corruption case
- October 9, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Developer Marchionda enters written not-guilty plea; waives arraignment
- September 6, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Ex-Youngstown mayor is booked at county jail
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.