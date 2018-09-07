Births


September 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Ryan and Christy Temple, Leetonia, girl, Sept. 5

Joseph and Dominique McLaughlin, Columbiana, boy, Sept. 5.

David and Reylyn Welling, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 5.

Gregory and Carly McAtee, North Lima, girl, Sept. 5.

Jaron and Carol (Holmes) Chambers, Warren, girl, Sept. 5.

Jason and Ashley Hunter, Salem, girl, Sept. 5.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Tommy Jr. and Laura Ross, Warren, girl, Sept. 3.

Marvin and Barbara Miller, Middlefield, girl, Sept. 3.

Deserae Staggers and William Crenshaw III, Warren, boy, Sept. 4.

Cassandra Clay, Warren, boy, Sept. 4.

Alexis Busch and Denzel Beaver, Warren, girl, Sept. 4.

Anthony and Alyssa Prvonozac, Niles, girl, Sept. 4.

