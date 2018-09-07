BREAKING: UPDATE | Man jailed in three attacks on women

Austintown man jailed on child-endangerment charge


September 7, 2018 at 12:40p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — An Austintown man indicted last month after his young child overdosed on an opioid is now in the Mahoning County jail.

U.S. Marshals today arrested Michael A. Clark, 37, of Tulane Avenue, according to jail records. He faces a felony count of child endangering.

Clark’s child reportedly swallowed a suboxone pill left in his truck last year, when the child was 2 years old, and overdosed, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The child was administered two doses of naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug.

Read more details in Saturday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000