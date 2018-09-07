Austintown man jailed on child-endangerment charge
YOUNGSTOWN — An Austintown man indicted last month after his young child overdosed on an opioid is now in the Mahoning County jail.
U.S. Marshals today arrested Michael A. Clark, 37, of Tulane Avenue, according to jail records. He faces a felony count of child endangering.
Clark’s child reportedly swallowed a suboxone pill left in his truck last year, when the child was 2 years old, and overdosed, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The child was administered two doses of naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug.
