Austintown man indicted after son OD'd now jailed

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man indicted last month after his child overdosed on an opioid is now in the Mahoning County jail.

U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested Michael A. Clark, 37, of Tulane Avenue, according to jail records. He faces a felony count of child endangering.

In November, Clark’s son – 2 years old at the time – overdosed after reportedly ingesting suboxone, an opioid medication, from a pill Clark reportedly brought into the home, according to an Austintown Police Department report.

Clark told police he found the then-unknown orange tablet on the passenger side of his work truck, which had been used by many of his employees, but the truck had remained in his driveway, unused, for a month before he found the pill.

Clark told police he brought the pill into his Tulane Avenue home to identify it, and his son may have ingested some of it after he left it unattended in a bathroom. Soon after, the boy appeared “extremely lethargic,” prompting his parents to take him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where staff told police Clark and his wife later tried to stop further medical treatment for the boy.

