ASAP Rally for Recovery is Saturday at Eastwood Field

NILES

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention 6th Annual Rally for Recovery at the Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. A one-mile Recovery Walk is scheduled at 1 p.m. Walker registration opens at 10 a.m. Awards will be presented to the largest family, agency and recovery house walk teams.

“September is National Recovery Month and this event kicks-off celebrations of recovery in our community. Families are encouraged to come out to Eastwood Field to have fun in a drug & alcohol-free atmosphere,” said Lauren Thorp, project director of ASAP. “We will have free lunch, educational materials and games for kids.”

The Rally for Recovery event will feature Rock & Recovery music from the Summit FM, educational materials about recovery from drug and alcohol abuse, corn hole and other games, a Selfie Booth, Chinese Auction, an “Addiction Memorial” and free lunch. Kids can meet Scrappy and Batman.

The event is being sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, Alkermes, and the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.