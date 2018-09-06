YSU foundation gets $14M software grant from tech supplier
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University Research Foundation was awarded a software package valued at $14 million from Schlumberger — a worldwide provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry — that will give students hands-on experience with the tools used by exploration companies throughout the world.
The renewable software grant includes access to the Petrel E&P software and Techlog wellbore software platforms; PetroMod petroleum systems modeling software; and GeoX exploration risk, resource and value assessment software, which will be used for teaching and research.
Techlog provides a means for interpreting geophysical well log data for individual oil and gas wells and for combining results from multiple wells to construct a play or basin-wide model to better understand reservoir behavior and assist in targeting areas of interest for future exploration through 3-D or 4-D visualization, according to a YSU news release.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 13, 2016 1:32 p.m.
YSU prof wins prestigious NSF grant for cutting-edge eye-tracking research
- October 14, 2016 12:05 a.m.
YSU professor earns NSF award
- July 23, 2018 11:51 a.m.
Tesla stock skids on report it asked suppliers for refunds
- February 2, 2018 9:12 a.m.
YSU partners with Israeli tech startup
- November 15, 2016 midnight
GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK The Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week with events that do
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.