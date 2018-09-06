YPD investigates Wednesday night shooting
YOUNGSTOWN — One man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night along East Auburndale Avenue.
Youngstown Police Department reports an unknown assailant shot a Columbus man in the stomach just before 8:30 p.m.
The man received treatment at a city hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
