YPD investigates Wednesday night shooting


September 6, 2018 at 10:04a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — One man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night along East Auburndale Avenue.

Youngstown Police Department reports an unknown assailant shot a Columbus man in the stomach just before 8:30 p.m.

The man received treatment at a city hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

