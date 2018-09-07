Warren man with dementia missing
WARREN
The Trumbull County 911 Center is looking for a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from diabetic dementia.
The family of Robert Yekich of Kings Drive SW said he’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. A police report gives no clothing description.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the 911 Center at 330-675-2730.
