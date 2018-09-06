VINDY POLL | Do you think Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed?


September 6, 2018 at 10:15a.m.

story tease

Vote now.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000