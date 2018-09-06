VINDY POLL | Do you think Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed?
Vote now.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 5, 2018 9:53 a.m.
KAVANAUGH HEARING | Kavanaugh stresses independence, won't discuss WH subpoenas
- July 17, 2018 midnight
Democrats stay true to form in opposing high court nominee
- July 14, 2018 midnight
Trump buys survival insurance with his selection of Kavanaugh
- July 9, 2018 9:06 p.m.
Trump names federal appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court
- July 12, 2018 midnight
‘Advice and consent’ is not an excuse to rubberstamp
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.