Two raccoons from Springfield and Green townships test positive for rabies


September 6, 2018 at 9:23a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Two raccoons from Springfield and Green townships have tested positive for rabies.

An Ohio Department of Health laboratory tested the raccoons after a reported exposure between the raccoons and domestic dogs.

The Mahoning County District Board of Health advises residents to vaccinate their pets and avoid contact with wildlife and stray animals.

If county residents find sick or dead raccoons, skunks or foxes, please contact the local health department at 330-270-2855.

