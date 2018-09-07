Trumbull County secures grants for Howland, Liberty road improvements

Staff report

WARREN

County and township officials are celebrating successful grant applications for improvements to roads in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods in Howland and Liberty townships.

Julie Green, grants writer for the Trumbull County commissioners, said she learned this week that the Ohio Development Service Agency awarded grants totaling $730,000 for improvements to five streets off North River Road in Howland and three streets in Liberty.

Howland Township Administrator Darlene St. George thanked Green at the county commissioners workshop meeting Wednesday for her help in writing the Howland grant, which will pay $466,600 for road reconstruction and storm-drainage improvements to Elmwood, Beechwood, Basswood, Thornwood and Ashwood avenues.

The other award is $263,500 for road reconstruction and storm-sewer improvements on Trumbull Avenue, Northgate Drive and Greenacres Drive in Liberty.

Read more about the grants in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.