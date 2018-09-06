Special classes set for jobseekers

YOUNGSTOWN

The Taft Promise Neighborhood will conduct special classes to help job seekers develop skills in their hunt for work Monday.

The classes will be conducted in preparation for the Taft Promise Neighborhood’s job fair Sept. 20.

There will be two programs hosted by TPN on Monday at Taft Elementary, 730 Avondale Ave., which will emphasize basic computer skills as well as the “soft skills” needed to maintain a job.

The first session begins at 5 p.m. and last an hour. The second session will begin at 6 p.m. and will also last an hour.

There will also be a resume writing program at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

Cemetery tours

YOUNGSTOWN

Hall & Jones Cemetery Tours will have a guided tour of the grave sites of police officers, firefighters and notorious criminals at historic Oakhill Cemetery, 345 Oak Hill Ave., at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Pleading guilty

WARREN

Annalyse M. Hall, 27, of Roy Street, Youngstown pleaded guilty Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to robbing the Circle K store on South Main Street in Niles on April 29 and cutting a store clerk with a knife.

Hall could get about 19 years in prison when she is sentenced after the county Adult Probation Department conducts a background check.

Police said they identified Hall as the robber after she dropped her cellphone as she made her getaway, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

She was found in a fetal position hiding in the clothes dryer at her mother’s house on Sherman Avenue in Niles when she was arrested May 8, Niles police said.

Attorney must file appeal by Oct. 5

WARREN

A magistrate has given the appeals court attorney for former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante until Oct. 5 to file his main appeal document, which lays out the issues the defendant feels the judge in his or her case handled incorrectly.

Infante, 62, was sentenced to 10 years in prison May 11 after a two-week trial that found him guilty of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity during his 24 years as mayor and other charges.

Appeals court judges from the Akron-based Ninth District Court of Appeals will hear the appeal instead of judges from the Warren-based 11th District Court of Appeals.

Infante’s appeals attorney, David Doughten, requested additional time to submit the filing last week, citing his own case load on two murder charges and because the trial transcripts and other documents in the Infante case number more than 2,100 pages.

Mediation hearings

WARREN

Mediation hearings have been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the dispute between the owners of the first Lordstown power plant and the developer of the proposed second plant.

The second plant, which would be called Trumbull Energy Center, would be a $900 million investment, same as the Lordstown Energy Center nearing completion in the Lordstown Industrial Park.

The parties are in disagreement over the obligations of the owners of the first plant to help the developer of the proposed second plant to get necessary approvals for the second plant.

At a hearing last month in chambers, common pleas court Judge Peter Kontos directed the parties to attempt to mediate the dispute.

Tony Cornicelli, chief magistrate of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, will handle the mediation.

Road closings

GREENE

The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office will close Higgins Dorset Road, between York Street and Cream Ridge Road in the township, from Monday through Oct. 5 for a culvert replacement. The recommended detour route is north on Higgins Dorset/Troutman Road; east on Cream Ridge Road; south on state Route 193; and west on York.