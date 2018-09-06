Source: NY Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex-abuse probe
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of her office's investigation into the church's handling of sex abuse allegations.
A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press the subpoenas went out today.
The subpoenas seek documents relating to sexual-abuse allegations, financial payments to possible victims or the findings from internal church investigations.
Underwood's office is pursuing a civil investigation into how church leaders responded to reports of abuse.
Messages left with diocesan officials were not immediately returned.
The announcement comes three weeks after a grand jury investigation found rampant sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests in Pennsylvania.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 4, 2018 10:44 a.m.
UPDATE | Murry back to work; will publish sex abuse list
- August 14, 2018 2:58 p.m.
Report identifies more than 1,000 Pa. victims of priest abuse
- September 4, 2018 11:50 p.m.
Diocese to publish names in sex-abuse allegations
- October 23, 2017 8:26 p.m.
New York attorney general launches probe of Weinstein Co.
- February 13, 2018 10 p.m.
Priests from Kennedy Catholic, Cambridge Springs removed after alleged misconduct
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.