Source: NY Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex-abuse probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of her office's investigation into the church's handling of sex abuse allegations.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press the subpoenas went out today.

The subpoenas seek documents relating to sexual-abuse allegations, financial payments to possible victims or the findings from internal church investigations.

Underwood's office is pursuing a civil investigation into how church leaders responded to reports of abuse.

Messages left with diocesan officials were not immediately returned.

The announcement comes three weeks after a grand jury investigation found rampant sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests in Pennsylvania.