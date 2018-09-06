Shots fired at Chicago Avenue and Market Street, no injuries


September 6, 2018 at 10:43a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Shots were fired near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Market Street at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Youngstown police.

A city man told police he had been arguing with another person who ultimately opened fire. No injuries were reported

Police recovered one spent shell casing and noted bullet holes in the side of the alleged victim's car.

