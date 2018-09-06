Shots fired at Chicago Avenue and Market Street, no injuries
YOUNGSTOWN
Shots were fired near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Market Street at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Youngstown police.
A city man told police he had been arguing with another person who ultimately opened fire. No injuries were reported
Police recovered one spent shell casing and noted bullet holes in the side of the alleged victim's car.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 23, 2016 11:28 a.m.
BOARDMAN | Wreck snarls traffic at Market and Wilda
- April 30, 2018 2:35 p.m.
No injuries after shots fired into vacant house
- November 4, 2017 9:51 a.m.
Four shot at Market Street club
- August 26, 2018 midnight
Firefighters put out another suspicious fire
- October 19, 2016 9:25 a.m.
East Boston Avenue house shot up
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.