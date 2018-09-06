METRO DIGEST || Dog rescued from car

Rise for Climate events scheduled

NORTH LIMA

As part of hundreds of Rise for Climate events this weekend, a protest will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the entrance to an injection well off state Route 7 just south of the Ohio Turnpike.

Injection wells are a means of disposal of the wastewater from natural gas- and oil-drilling operations. The North Lima injection well is operated by Bobcat Energy, which has applied to construct an injection well in the southeast corner of the intersection of state Routes 7 and 80 in Hubbard Township, Trumbull County.

Saturday is the Rise for Climate day of global action that includes thousands of events around the world to demand governments commit to building a fossil-fuel-free world, according to a news release from activist Werner Lange of Newton Falls. The Rise for Climate website says 348 organizations are part of Rise for Climate, including environmental, faith and youth groups.

Rescued from car

LIBERTY

A dog trapped in a hot, abandoned car was rescued by police and a towing company Wednesday morning on Tibbetts Wick Road.

Officers discovered a black dog inside a locked Jeep parked on the roadway with no license plate, the report said.

The windows were cracked two inches and were steamed up. Sorice Towing was called to open the doors. The temperature outside was 78, and police said the interior was hotter.

The dog is being housed at the Animal Welfare League in Vienna.

No charges have been filed, as police are unsure of who owned or operated the car when it was abandoned.

