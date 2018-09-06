Portion of Canfield Township road due to accident
CANFIELD — The Mahoning County 911 dispatch said a section of Turner and Herbert roads will be closed until an Ohio Edison truck that flipped over is removed.
The accident happened after 2 p.m. A dispatcher said as far as she knows the driver was unharmed.
