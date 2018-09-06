UPDATE | Northside nurses say they are fighting to keep hospital open

AUSTINTOWN — Following a bargaining meeting with Steward Healthcare this afternoon, the union representing Northside Medical Center nurses declined to speak in detail about the ongoing negotiations.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said the bargaining committee submitted a proposal to Steward today.

“I went to the bargaining table myself as the president of the AFT. We had what was an interesting session with management. After the proposal we made, they have gone back and said they are coming back this afternoon or evening,” she said.

Weingarten declined to discuss the proposal or characterize the negotiations.

“The bottoms line is this — we very much believe that Youngstown needs a second hospital and the hospital should not close,” she said. “We will be fighting to keep that hospital open.”