Northside closure

AUSTINTOWN

The American Federation of Teachers, the parent organization of the Ohio Nurses Association, will host an event at 4 p.m. today regarding the Northside Regional Medical Center closure.

AFT President Randi Weingarten will be joined by nurses from the hospital on Gypsy Lane, which Steward Healthcare recently announced it would close Sept. 20.

Weingarten will talk about “steps being taken to ensure the community gets the care [it] needs” in light of the closure, according to a news release.

Auto sales down

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley auto sales were down from 5,408 vehicles last August to 5,222 this August. Through August, there have been 38,127 new and used cars sold in the Valley, down from 40,070 at this time last year.

LA mayor visiting

YOUNGSTOWN

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will visit the Youngstown Business Incubator and The Starting Lineup barbershop in downtown at 4 p.m. today.

Garcetti is starting his Ohio visit in Youngstown, then visiting Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Independence.

He will speak at the Cleveland City Club, rally Democrats, knock on voters’ doors and tour the LeBron James Foundation’s I Promise School in Akron, among other events.

Farmers honored

canfield

Farmers National Bank announced it was named the top performing bank in the state by Bank Director Magazine, a national publication for financial professionals.

Farmers, which is headquartered in Canfield and has offices in Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania, was named the 30th top performing bank in America and No. 1 in Ohio.

The grades apply to publicly traded banks with assets between $1 billion and $5 billion.

“High performance that maximizes our value for our shareholders, customers and employees is always our priority,” said Farmers National Bank President/CEO Kevin J. Helmick. “I am continually made proud by our management team and associates for their remarkable commitment to improving and growing our local businesses and communities.”

Sports Clips expands

AUSTINTOWN

Sports Clips Haircuts announced it will open a new location Tuesday in Austintown’s Weston Center at 5523 Mahoning Ave.

The new branch is among the franchise’s 1,700-plus locations in the U.S. and Canada. It is the third in the Youngstown area.

“With the support of Sport Clips’ real-estate team and technology, we identified this location and believe it will be a perfect fit,” said Chris Lake, owner of the new Sport Clips. “Sport Clips has been such a popular hair-care option for men and boys in the area, and we’re excited to grow our presence.”

As part of the grand opening, the location will partner with Operation Troop Appreciation and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station to raise funds for the organizations.

