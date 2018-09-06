LA mayor and potential prez candidate Garcetti tours Youngstown


September 6, 2018 at 4:48p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a potential 2020 Democratic candidate for president, toured Youngstown today as his first of five Ohio cities he’s visiting over the next three days.

Garcetti said he’s thinking about a presidential bid, but is currently focused on getting Democrats elected, particularly to Congress.

But he did criticize President Donald Trump, a Republican, saying: “He has not been an effective president.”

