LA mayor and potential prez candidate Garcetti tours Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a potential 2020 Democratic candidate for president, toured Youngstown today as his first of five Ohio cities he’s visiting over the next three days.
Garcetti said he’s thinking about a presidential bid, but is currently focused on getting Democrats elected, particularly to Congress.
But he did criticize President Donald Trump, a Republican, saying: “He has not been an effective president.”
More like this from vindy.com
- February 19, 2018 midnight
LA’s mayor could be presidential
- November 15, 2016 2:25 p.m.
Mayors of 'sanctuary cities' say they'll fight Trump's plans
- June 9, 2017 midnight
LA, Paris Olympic bids await meeting on 2024-2028 hosting
- September 6, 2018 midnight
Northside closure
- February 11, 2018 midnight
Canadian PM Trudeau and LA mayor toast friendship with hike
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.