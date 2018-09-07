L.A. mayor tours Y'town as part of Ohio sweep

YOUNGSTOWN

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, stopped in Youngstown – the first of six Ohio cities he’s visiting as he tours the key presidential swing state.

Garcetti said: “I’ve been the most open thinking about [running for president], but I truly am 100-percent focused on the elections now. Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot this year, but a Congress that enables him is.”

He added that he’s “focused on 2018 because if we don’t get a Congress that represents America’s people, in 2020, we can’t hope a savior is going to come and save this country.”

Garcetti toured Youngstown on Thursday with Mayor Jamael Tito Brown. He’ll be in Ohio through Saturday with other stops in Cleveland, Independence, Akron, Columbus and Cincinnati.

“I think there are two Americas, but it’s Washington and the rest of us,” he said. “It’s time to get some people that represent local communities” elected to office.