Hoerig trial delayed to January, plea deal rejected

Staff report

WARREN

An attempt to bring Claudia Hoerig to trial quickly after getting her returned from Brazil in January in the aggravated murder of her husband Karl, fell through Thursday as her trial date was moved to Jan. 14, 2019.

Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court said Atty. David Rouzzo of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office, one of her attorneys, requested the delay because he recently received a reconstruction report from prosecutors regarding the crime scene.

Rouzzo mentioned that she had rejected a plea agreement offered by prosecutors. Because of a gag order in the case, the attorneys are barred from talking about the offer.

The defense hired an expert to give opinions on the report, but there is not enough time to do that before the Sept. 17 trial date, the judge said.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.