Commissioners tout $741,000 grant to house homeless vets

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners touted a $741,000 grant to house 15 veterans in Mahoning County at their meeting this morning.

Dr. Robert Marcus, a homeless outreach coordinator for the U.S. Department of Veterans Administration, said he would guess there are about 1,000 homeless veterans in the four county area he covers which includes Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Portage.

Mahoning County currently has no housing specifically for homeless veterans. Dr. Marcus said the City Rescue Mission is their only option and it doesn’t always accommodate those with mental illness or substance abuse issues.

Family and Community Services of Ravenna will administer the $741,000 VA operations grant to provide housing for 15 veterans in the area.

Matthew Slater, who handles veterans affairs for FCS, expects to have at least five veterans in housing units by the end of the year.