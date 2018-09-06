Cafaro family donates $1.5 million to Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN

The Cafaro family has donated $1.5 million to Youngstown State University’s “We See Tomorrow” campaign to fund the construction of the new Cafaro Family Field intramural complex on the north side of campus.

The field along Elm Street will be used for a variety of student recreational activities including soccer and lacrosse.

“It’s a great opportunity for club sports all around,” said first year student and rugby player Laelae Amituanai.

