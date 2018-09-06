Austintown Quaker Steak hosts Patriot Day celebration


September 6, 2018 at 11:29a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Quaker Steak and Lube in Austintown will have its annual Patriot Day celebration at 6 p.m. this evening.

Local veterans will share their stories.

County Commissioner Dave Ditzler said the event will also feature the unveiling of a new sign renaming Interstate Boulevard in Austintown to Patriot Boulevard.

The ceremony will feature music by Austintown Fitch high school students, fireworks by Phantom Fireworks and a skydiver landing in the parking lot at 6:30.

