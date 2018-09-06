Aggravated murder trial of Claudia Hoerig now delayed to Jan. 14
WARREN
Judge Andrew Logan rescheduled the aggravated murder trial of Claudia Hoerig from later this month to Jan. 14 after she agreed today to sign a waiver of her speedy trial rights.
Hoerig, 54, agreed to give prosecutors an additional 150 days to bring her to trial. Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins, who had earlier opposed resetting Hoerig's trial date, told Judge Logan in court today he did not object.
Hoerig is charged with killing her husband, Maj. Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home in March 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil. Watkins and numerous federal officials spent years working to get Hoerig returned to Trumbull County to face trial.
Watkins had taken members of Karl Hoerig's family to a separate area before the hearing began, apparently to discuss Claudia Hoerig's willingness to push back the trial date.
Judge Logan said Claudia Hoerig's attorneys asked for the later trial date because of a report from a forensic pathologist who will testify at the trial that was given to defense counsel recently and because of the recent retirement of one of Claudia Hoerig's attorneys.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 25, 2018 10:05 a.m.
Trumbull prosecutors ask judge not to delay Hoerig trial
- August 23, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Hoerig tells judge she's very sick but objects to delay of murder trial
- March 16, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Claudia Hoerig agrees to push trial date back to Sept. 17
- July 25, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Prosecutors ask judge to refuse further delay in Hoerig trial
- February 21, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Hearing scheduled on defense request to dismiss charges against Claudia Hoerig
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.