Aggravated murder trial of Claudia Hoerig now delayed to Jan. 14

WARREN

Judge Andrew Logan rescheduled the aggravated murder trial of Claudia Hoerig from later this month to Jan. 14 after she agreed today to sign a waiver of her speedy trial rights.

Hoerig, 54, agreed to give prosecutors an additional 150 days to bring her to trial. Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins, who had earlier opposed resetting Hoerig's trial date, told Judge Logan in court today he did not object.

Hoerig is charged with killing her husband, Maj. Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home in March 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil. Watkins and numerous federal officials spent years working to get Hoerig returned to Trumbull County to face trial.

Watkins had taken members of Karl Hoerig's family to a separate area before the hearing began, apparently to discuss Claudia Hoerig's willingness to push back the trial date.

Judge Logan said Claudia Hoerig's attorneys asked for the later trial date because of a report from a forensic pathologist who will testify at the trial that was given to defense counsel recently and because of the recent retirement of one of Claudia Hoerig's attorneys.