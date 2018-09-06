Actor Terry Crews settles suit with agent he says groped him


September 6, 2018 at 7:10p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Terry Crews and agent Adam Venit have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which Crews alleged Venit groped him at a Hollywood party.

Venit's agency William Morris Endeavor, also named as a defendant, confirmed the deal Thursday in a statement saying the lawsuit would be dismissed.

Crews filed the civil lawsuit Jan. 30, saying that Venit grabbed and squeezed his crotch at a 2016 party. Crews was among the most prominent men to come forward as a victim in the MeToo movement.

Venit denied the allegations in court documents, saying his actions toward Crews were not sexual and caused no harm.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges in the case.

Crews' representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000