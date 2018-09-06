Actor Terry Crews settles suit with agent he says groped him
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Terry Crews and agent Adam Venit have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which Crews alleged Venit groped him at a Hollywood party.
Venit's agency William Morris Endeavor, also named as a defendant, confirmed the deal Thursday in a statement saying the lawsuit would be dismissed.
Crews filed the civil lawsuit Jan. 30, saying that Venit grabbed and squeezed his crotch at a 2016 party. Crews was among the most prominent men to come forward as a victim in the MeToo movement.
Venit denied the allegations in court documents, saying his actions toward Crews were not sexual and caused no harm.
Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges in the case.
Crews' representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 5, 2017 8:20 p.m.
Actor Terry Crews sues agent over alleged groping incident
- May 7, 2018 5:49 p.m.
Woman speaks of alleged abuse by actor Tom Sizemore
- November 17, 2017 1:37 p.m.
Actor Tom Sizemore denies groping allegations
- August 14, 2017 10:05 a.m.
Closing arguments expected in Taylor Swift groping case
- September 24, 2016 midnight
Agency paying $450K to settle suit
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.