825 marijuana plants seized in Trumbull and Mahoning counties
WARREN
Several law enforcement agencies seized 825 marijuana plants as part of the 2018 Eradication Operation, the Trumbull Ashtabula Law Enforcement Task Force says. The illegally grown plants were taken from several locations in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, including crop fields, remote wooded areas and private property. The plants will be destroyed once a destruction order is obtained through Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. The agencies involved are the Trumbull and Ashtabula county sheriff's offices, TAG, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
