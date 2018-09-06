4 dead, including shooter, in downtown Cincinnati


September 6, 2018 at 12:14p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are reporting four people are dead in a downtown bank shooting, including the gunman. At least two other people were injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.

