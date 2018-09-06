$3,723,765 in federal research grants awarded to Kent State University
YOUNGSTOWN
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced $3,723,765 in federal research grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the National Science Foundation to be awarded to Kent State University.
“Kent State University has been at the forefront of academic research and education. It’s important we continue to invest in research to further push the boundaries of science and discovery. Our nation benefits greatly when our academic institutions, researchers, and students are given the resources to pursue these innovative projects,” Ryan said in a Thursday statement. “This is why I continue to support and advocate for these types of federal research grants. These are well-deserved and only further highlight Kent State’s outstanding academic record.”
