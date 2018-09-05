West Nile confirmed

CHAMPION

Through the Trumbull County Combined Health District’s mosquito surveillance program, it has been informed by the Ohio Department of Health that Trumbull County had one mosquito pool test positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito pool was from the bike trail in Champion Township. The sample was collected between Aug. 21 and 22.

To date, there have been zero human cases of West Nile Virus in Trumbull County. With the presence of positive West Nile Virus mosquito, however, pool health officials are asking the community be vigilant against being bitten by a mosquito.

Classic-car show

YOUNGSTOWN

The ICU Block Watch on the South Side of Youngstown is hosting a classic-car show as part of its “Southside Summer Experience” event series at Horizon Science Academy from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The event is family-friendly and will include free food, music, games and a bounce-house. Car registration for the event is free. Those interested in bringing a car can call 330-360-8460 to reserve a spot.

Suicide prevention

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a community awareness program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board office, 222 W. Federal St. in the third-floor conference room.

The event will take place on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Special guests will include state Sen. Charleta Tavares of Columbus, D-15th, who is a survivor of suicide loss, and Shawna Hite-Jones, program director for the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.

The event is sponsored by the coalition, the mental health and recovery board and Help Network of Northeast Ohio. Street parking is available near the building.

Panel discussion

YOUNGSTOWN

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host a free community panel discussion with three national experts on neighborhood revitalization and development at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Youngstown Playhouse on Playhouse Lane off Glenwood Avenue.

Allan Mallach, author of “The Divided City: Poverty and Prosperity in Urban America,” will have a discussion on his book at 5:30 p.m. Ian Beniston, executive director of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., will then moderate a panel discussion featuring Mallach, Evelyn Burnett, the co-founder of Third Space Action Lab, and Presley Gillespie, president of Neighborhood Allies.

