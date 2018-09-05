Trump says Woodward book is 'work of fiction'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is labeling a tell-all book from journalist Bob Woodward a "work of fiction."

Trump spoke to reporters in the Oval Office today. He also suggested that excerpts from the explosive book were timed to interfere with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The White House has pushed back vigorously against "Fear: Trump in the White House," which features current and former aides calling the president an "idiot" and a "liar."

The book from the Washington Post author is out Sept. 11. Excerpts were published in a number of outlets, starting with the Post, on Tuesday.