Police need your help to find missing man
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
At press time late Tuesday night, police were looking for 72-year-old Phillip Placko, who left his residence on Bancroft Avenue about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday and had not returned to his South Side home.
Placko is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Placko is diabetic and has dementia. Police said he needs his medication.
The vehicle involved is a red 2017 Kia Sportage with Ohio plate number GGG1856.
Police ask the public to call 911 if Placko or the vehicle is spotted.
