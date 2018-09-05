Schools to send Philadelphia students home early Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Schools in Philadelphia will be sending students home early again Thursday due to continued high temperatures.
The School District of Philadelphia said all schools will dismiss students at noon Thursday, as was the case today. All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions are canceled.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the region until 7 p.m. today, warning of temperatures in the lower 90s and maximum heat index values near 100.
Students were also sent home early from Philadelphia schools for three days last week, with officials saying high temperatures into the evening meant many buildings weren’t cooling overnight. Only 27 percent of the district’s school buildings have central air conditioning.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2018 midnight
Health board: Take precautions to combat extreme heat
- December 6, 2017 midnight
Copper stolen from Packard Museum
- July 6, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Chaney, East freshmen getting set for high school success at Thiel College
- December 15, 2017 12:09 a.m.
After Wednesday night snow, temperatures expected to rise over the weekend
- January 4, 2018 12:28 p.m.
Warren cancels classes Friday, all activities due to frigid temperatures
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.