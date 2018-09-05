Police investigating baby’s death in Austintown
Staff report
AUSTINTOWN
Township detectives are investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl.
Detective Jeff Solic said Tuesday police responded to reports the girl fell and seriously injured herself just before 6 p.m. Monday at a home in the 300 block of North Roanoke Avenue.
The girl was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman and later flown to the main hospital in Akron, according to the dispatch log. Solic said he received notification the child died about midnight Monday at the Akron hospital.
The Summit County Coroner’s office has not ruled on the cause and manner of the girl’s death, and Solic is awaiting that verdict.
“We still don’t know what it is – if it’s an accident or any criminal activity. It’s still under investigation,” Solic said.
“We’ll be coordinating between the Summit County coroner’s office and Akron Children’s medical staff to try to piece this together,” he added.
The girl’s father was arrested Monday evening on an unrelated bench warrant, Solic said. He remains in the Trumbull County jail.
