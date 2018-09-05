POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Aug. 29

Counterfeit: A phony $100 bill was passed at Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Medication was reportedly stolen at a Mahoning Avenue restaurant.

Theft/criminal damaging: Gasoline was removed from a garage in the 500 block of Westgate Boulevard. Also, windows to the garage were damaged.

Theft: Tools and other items were reported stolen in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Aug. 30

Arrest: While responding to a vehicular accident near South Raccoon and New roads, police charged Keith W. Robison of Innwood Drive, Austintown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Robison, 38, registered a 0.168 blood-alcohol content, double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Theft: Someone took credit cards from a car in the 1300 block of Cedarwood Drive.

Trespassing: Tracy A. Wait, 44, of Riblett Road, Austintown, surrendered on a summons charging her with criminal trespassing after she had been accused of being on and initially refusing to leave a piece of property in Mineral Ridge.

Fraud: An Idaho Road resident told police of having been defrauded during a financial transaction pertaining to paying for a vacation.

Theft: A credit card was missing from a residence in the 3600 block of Nottingham Avenue.

Aug. 31

Arrest: After pulling her over near New Road, authorities took into custody Dawn M. Neeld, 40, who listed Austintown addresses on Washington Square Drive and South Raccoon Road, and who was wanted on a felony inducing-panic charge, related to a July overdose in the 2400 block of South Raccoon Road. Neeld also was wanted on a Boardman warrant charging inducing panic.

Drugs: Officers reported finding suspected marijuana near Westchester Drive and Idaho Road, though no one had been charged at the time of the report.

Arrest: Nicole A. Winterburn of Woodhurst Drive, Austintown, surrendered on a warrant charging her with obstructing the search of a premises, a first-degree misdemeanor, related to a situation last month in which Winterburn, 42, was accused of interfering with the inspection or search of an Austintown business that sells alcoholic beverages.

Overdose: A reported drug overdose took place in the 3900 block of Timber Lane before the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Recovered property: A 2017 Polaris Sportsman all-terrain vehicle was towed for safekeeping after having been recovered in the 1600 block of South Canfield-Niles Road.

Sept. 1

Arrest: A vehicle check on Mahoning Avenue resulted in a traffic stop and arrest of Javelle F. Anderson, 22, of Gypsy Lane, Youngstown. He was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant charging failure to comply with terms of his community service as well as a court order.

Theft: David L. Gayles, 19, of Madrid Avenue, Austintown, faced theft and criminal-trespassing charges after a $15 pair of tennis shoes was stolen last month from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Sept. 2

Arrest: Jerome T. Miller, 33, was taken into custody after having been stopped near South Meridian Road. Miller, of Cameron Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Campbell Municipal Court for arraignment.

Sept. 3

Arrest: Police near Bears Den and South Meridian roads pulled over then arrested Edward L. Johnson, 22, of Louis Court, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear for a pretrial hearing in Campbell Municipal Court. Johnson also was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant.

Animal complaint: Police responded to a report of ongoing problems with unconfined dogs before issuing a summons charging Joshua D. Rutter, 24, of Crum Road, Austintown, with failure to confine or restrain dogs after an officer who arrived reported seeing one of the animals untethered on the driveway. This was the second such complaint in about a week, a report stated.

Theft: A wallet was removed from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive.

Overdose: Police responded to a possible drug overdose in the 40 block of North Beverly Avenue before the victim was reportedly taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Theft by deception: A Southwood Drive resident alleged a caretaker had removed about $20,000 from an account.

Theft: Someone in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive stole loose change from a vehicle.

CANFIELD

Aug. 30

Arrest: After pulling him over on West Main Street, officers arrested Michael Lohr Jr., 35, of Deerfield, who was wanted on a Portage County warrant.

Arrest: Authorities on South Broad Street took Bryan Stone, 37, into custody upon discovering the Zellwood, Fla., man was wanted on a Florida warrant charging grand theft. Stone also was given a summons charging him with driving under suspension.

Drug paraphernalia: Officers on East Main Street handed a summons to Donald Suthard Jr., 37, of Colwyn Court, Boardman, charging him with possessing drug paraphernalia.

Summons: A traffic stop on Fairground Boulevard resulted in a summons charging Tiona Powers, 34, of Garfield, Ohio, with driving under suspension.

Summons: Jerry Green Jr., 42, of Orchard Avenue Southeast, Warren, was issued a summons during a traffic stop on South Raccoon Road charging him with driving under suspension.

Aug. 31

Arrest: James Gill of Seville, Ohio, was taken into custody after police had stopped his car on West Main Street. Gill, 59, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired and cited on a charge of driving 46 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Summons: During a traffic stop on East Main Street, officers wrote a summons charging Daniel Watkins, 45, of North Bloomfield with driving under suspension.

Sept. 1

Arrest: Authorities on Herbert Road took into custody John Dandridge, 25, who was wanted on a felony-theft charge from Boardman. Dandridge, of Lowell Avenue, Youngstown, also was issued summonses charging him with driving under suspension and traveling 41 mph in an area with a 25-mph speed limit.

Summons: Dylan Snyder, 23, of Sheridan Road, Youngstown, was charged with driving under suspension after having been pulled over on U.S. Route 224.

Sept. 2

Drugs: Madison Baryak, 19, of North Canal Street, Newton Falls, was charged with drug abuse (marijuana), possessing drug paraphernalia and underage consumption or possession of alcohol after police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street.

Summons: After being pulled over on East Main Street, Bryan Smith, 50, of Goist Lane, Girard, was given a summons charging him with creating a noise nuisance for reportedly having a loud stereo.

Sept. 3

Arrest: William Himes, 47, of Idlewood Road, Austintown, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after having been stopped on North Broad Street.

Arrest: Officers on Manor Hill Avenue arrested Zachary Patrick, 28, of Cochran Drive, New Castle, Pa., on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.