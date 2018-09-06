Niles 6-year-old's family fears no charges in his traffic death

NILES

The family of 6-year-old Isaiah Issa remembers him as a “happy, loving” boy with “the biggest heart.”

“He loved to help, loved to be helpful,” said Isaiah’s grandmother, Laurie Badea of Cleveland. “Isaiah’s favorite thing was little jobs around the house – cleaning, sweeping.”

Badea said the family now fears authorities won’t charge the driver who fatally struck Isaiah Sunday evening when the boy dashed into the street just outside his Robbins Avenue home.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper investigating the scene told the family Jeffrey L. Fleck, 67, of Niles, the driver of the SUV, wouldn’t face charges, Badea said.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Bonar said Monday evening, however, the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office is the authority that would seek any criminal charges.

Mike Burnett, the assistant county prosecutor who handles vehicular crimes, said Wednesday the office won’t decide until the investigation is completed.

