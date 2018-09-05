More time to file appeal documents in Infante corruption case

WARREN

A magistrate has given the appeals court attorney for former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante until Oct. 5 to file his main appeal document, which lays out the issues the defendant feels the judge in his or her case handled incorrectly.

Infante, 62, was sentenced to 10 years in prison May 11 after a two-week trial that found him guilty of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity during his 24 years as mayor and other charges.

Appeals court judges from the Akron-based Ninth District Court of Appeals will hear the appeal instead of judges from the Warren-based 11th District Court of Appeals.

Infante’s appeals attorney, David Doughten, requested additional time to submit the filing last week, citing his own case load on two murder charges and because the trial transcripts and other documents in the Infante case number more than 2,100 pages.