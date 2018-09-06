Magistrate, ex-law director, ex-asst. prosecutor finalists for Y'town Muni judgeship
YOUNGSTOWN
The city magistrate, an ex-law director and a former assistant city prosecutor are the three finalists to be the next Youngstown Municipal Court judge.
An eight-member Mahoning County Republican Party screening committee interviewed the six candidates seeking the appointment.
The three finalists chosen by the committee are:
Renee DiSalvo, who works in private practice and is a former assistant city prosecutor.
Anthony Farris, a former law director and ex-chief assistant city prosecutor who is a senior assistant Ohio attorney general. He unsuccessfully ran for city judge in the 2001 Democratic primary.
City Magistrate Anthony Sertick, who lost the Democratic primary for city judge last year.
Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, will select the next judge from the finalists.
Judge Elizabeth Kobly is officially retiring Sept. 21, though last Friday was her last day on the bench. The appointment would run to Jan. 1, 2020.
Read more about the appointment in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
