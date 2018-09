Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BARBUTO, FRANCIS J JR, 11/10/1994, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., THEFT WITHOUT CONSENT

BARNES, EDWARD E, 09/24/1980, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CONTEMPT OF COURT

BROOKS, KEITH MELVIN, 12/10/1962, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., FRA SUSPENSION

FELTNER, JAMES PATRICK, 08/04/1990, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, RESISTING ARREST

SECRE, JUSTIN D, 08/23/1986, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ANDERSON, DEVON M, 12/16/1980, 03/10/2018

BRAGG, TRAVIS M, 05/14/1998, 03/02/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BUNN, BRAILYN ANTONIO, 02/24/1995, 05/04/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CLAUDIO, LUIS ADAM, 08/20/1977, 08/16/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CLEVELAND, TERRANCE J, 02/27/1983, 08/28/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DONNADIO, DEANNA M, 12/01/1988, 08/23/2018