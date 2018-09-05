Icelandic air carriers cancel winter flights from Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two Icelandic air carriers have canceled their winter flights from Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports Icelandair’s service between Cleveland and Iceland will end Oct. 31 and start again March 22. Wow Air is suspending service from Cleveland in late October. It’s unclear when Wow flights will resume their service.

Egill Almar Agustsson, Icelandair director of network planning, says the company determined that flying during the “darkest couple of months” wasn’t a good decision.

Wow Air didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both companies launched flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Iceland in May. The service marked Cleveland’s return to trans-Atlantic flights after nearly 10 years.