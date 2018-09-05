Hubbard approves contract to pave Drummond Avenue

Staff report

HUBBARD

City council approved a contract with Butch & McCree Paving Inc., Hillsville, Pa., to pave Drummond Avenue at a price of $75,705.

The city will contribute $26,000 and the rest of the cost will be covered by a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Councilwoman Lisha Pompili-Baumiller, D-3rd, said at Tuesday night’s meeting the city has been in need of the project for a long time.

Mayor John Darko said the cost was much lower than the original estimate. No time was given when the paving will start.

Township resident Shawna Achten, who’s dachshund was attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull in her yard in July, requested council consider enacting stricter city ordinances on dog control and heavier penalties for the owners of irresponsible dogs.

State laws currently don’t penalize owners when their dogs attack a person or pet, so police can only cite those owners for letting their dogs get loose.