Former president Obama to campaign for Ohio Democrats
CLEVELAND (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Ohio Democrats at a rally in Cleveland next week.
The Sept. 13 evening rally was announced today by gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray’s campaign. Cordray served as federal consumer protection chief in the Obama administration.
Cordray is running against Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine to succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.
Obama carried Ohio twice, but Republican Donald Trump won the swing state in 2016.
The rally is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Other details weren’t released immediately.
