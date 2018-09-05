Fire destroys garage and car
YOUNGSTOWN
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire early today that destroyed a car and the garage it was in.
Crews were called about 3:10 a.m. to 541 W. Warren Ave. and found the garage and car in flames.
The homeowner said he driven the car about midnight and had no problems with it.
Damage is listed at $11,000. There were no injuries.
