Fire damages South Side home
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said no one was injured after a fire early today at a 524 E. Boston Ave. home.
Crews arriving about 3:45 a.m. managed to get inside the house and stop the fire from spreading, reports said.
Reports said neighbors told police the house was vacant and remodeled over the summer but it appeared someone was living there.
Damage is listed at $2,000.
