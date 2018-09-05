Fire damages South Side home


September 5, 2018 at 11:48a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said no one was injured after a fire early today at a 524 E. Boston Ave. home.

Crews arriving about 3:45 a.m. managed to get inside the house and stop the fire from spreading, reports said.

Reports said neighbors told police the house was vacant and remodeled over the summer but it appeared someone was living there.

Damage is listed at $2,000.

