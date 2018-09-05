Dog rescued from hot, abandoned Jeep in Liberty
LIBERTY
A dog trapped in a hot, abandoned car was rescued by police and a towing company Wednesday morning on Tibbetts Wick Road.
Officers discovered a black dog inside a locked Jeep parked on the roadway with no license plate, the report said.
The windows were cracked two inches and were steamed up. Sorice Towing was called to open the doors.
The temperature outside was 78 and police said the interior was very hot.
There was no food or water inside the vehicle for the dog, which was panting heavily, the report said.
The dog is being housed at the Animal Welfare League in Vienna.
No charges have been filed, as police are unsure of who owned or operated the car when it was abandoned.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 17, 2017 11:52 a.m.
Man cited for leaving pet locked inside hot car - and got to keep his dog
- July 4, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Howland woman charged with animal cruelty
- July 31, 2018 11:04 p.m.
Vehicle recovered from Warren pond today
- March 6, 2017 midnight
Missing man
- May 22, 2018 9:23 a.m.
Teen arrested after slaying of Maryland police officer
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.