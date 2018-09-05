Death of 4-month-old Austintown girl ruled a homicide

AUSTINTOWN

The Summit County Coroner’s office has ruled the death of an Austintown Township infant a homicide.

Gary Guenther, chief investigator with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office, said Wednesday 4-month-old Adaleah Sumpter died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The initial 911 call indicated the infant had fallen and struck her head. Austintown police responded to the Sumpter home at 327 N. Roanoke Ave. after 6 p.m. Monday, on suspicion the infant was dropped on purpose.

Adaleah died at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Austintown detectives said.

The girl’s father, Christian Sumpter, 24, of North Roanoke Avenue, was arrested on an unrelated bench warrant following the Monday incident, but was released from the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday.

