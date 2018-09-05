Chan Zuckerberg exec to speak at Youngstown State University’s fall commencement
YOUNGSTOWN
A vice president with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will address students at Youngstown State University’s fall commencement this year.
The YSU Board of Trustees’ academic and student affairs committee approved awarding an honorary degree to Marc Malandro at today’s meeting.
Malandro serves as vice president for science at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which was created by Facebook-founder Mark Zuckerberg to “advance human potential and promote equality.”
Malandro serves as part of a team that supports advances in scientific research and brings scientists and engineers together. He previously served as vice chancellor of technology and commercialization at the University of Pittsburgh where he directed the school’s Innovation Institute.
