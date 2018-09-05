BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Park Vista job fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Living Park Vista will host an open job fair from 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at its campus at 1216 Fifth Ave.

Positions are available in nursing, maintenance, housekeeping and culinary.

To schedule an interview time in advance, text your name and desired position to 614-312-1603.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a current resume, but it is not required. Walk-in candidates are welcome.

New Valley projects for realty company

BOARDMAN

Bill Kutlick of Kutlick Realty LCC announced it recently developed several new construction projects in the area.

The projects include a new GetGo at U.S. Route 422 and state Route 46 in Niles and a new Panera on South Avenue in Boardman is slated to open later this month.

Additionally, Kutlick leased a new building to Chipotle and Starbucks on Millenium Boulevard in Bazetta. Both the businesses are now open.

Gary Lasko of Kutlick Realty also recently leased space at Great East Plaza in the Eastwood Mall complex in Niles to Plato’s Closet.

Millennials to be topic at BBB lunch

CANFIELD

Better Business Bureau-accredited businesses are invited to its “Operating with a Millennial Mind” Lunch & Learn event at noon Oct. 3 at Peaberry’s Cafe, 4350 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Jeff Ryznar, owner of 898 Marketing, will speak about who Millennials are, how businesses should sell to them and how to hire them.Ryznar has more than 15 years of strategic-marketing experience. His business specializes in custom marketing strategies for small- and medium-sized businesses in the Mahoning Valley.

The event is a free networking lunch. RSVP by calling 330-744-3111, Ext. 108, or emailing melissa@youngstown.bbb.org.

Group to cut ribbon at new dealership

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jim Shorkey Auto Group announced a ribbon-cutting for Jim Shorkey Youngstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at dealership located on Mahoning Avenue.

The dealership is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Jim Shorkey Auto Group has nine locations in Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Ribbon-cutting set at CarbLess Cafe

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Ammie Perez announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony at CarbLess Craze Cafe, 7403 Market St., at 11 a.m. Friday.

CarbLess Craze Cafe is a cafe and bakery specializing in low-carb, sugar-free food. All the offerings are gluten-free and high in protein.

Orders are now being accepted at 330-942-0737.

For more information, visit carblesscrazecafe.com or visit the cafe’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Staff report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 43.36-1.31

Aqua America, 2.34 37.61 0.43

Avalon Holdings,4.600.19

Chemical Bank, 2.3756.98-0.14

Community Health Sys, 3.54-0.34

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8025.501.15

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.85 0.00

First Energy, 3.91 37.580.20

Fifth/Third, 2.4229.750.32

First Niles Financial, 2.119.500.00

FNB Corp., 3.5513.540.08

General Motors, 4.0435.57-0.50

General Electric, 3.7712.67-0.27

Huntington Bank, 3.45 16.400.19

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74115.150.57

Key Corp, 3.2021.200.14

Macy’s, 4.17 36.39-0.16

Parker Hannifin, 1.74174.74-0.86

PNC, 2.61143.930.39

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46181.83-1.20

Stoneridge 29.50 -0.44

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 10.31-0.04

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close